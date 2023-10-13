Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in United Rentals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $448.00 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.05 and a 1 year high of $492.33. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.79 and a 200 day moving average of $414.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.86 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.