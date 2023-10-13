Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $390.00

Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 391 ($4.79), with a volume of 16402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($4.90).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.79) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 411.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 443.20. The firm has a market cap of £420.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,928.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,619.05%.

In other Midwich Group news, insider Stephen Fenby purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($122,399.02). Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.

