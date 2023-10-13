Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.33.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $56.14 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,201,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at $89,000,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

