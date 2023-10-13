Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCW. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.54 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 77,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $548,773.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,777,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 870,530 shares of company stock worth $6,225,222. 71.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 39.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

