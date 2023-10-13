Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Stock Down 0.5 %

EXLS stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $733,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ExlService in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

