MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Price Performance
Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.98. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $9.17.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
MiX Telematics Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at MiX Telematics
In related news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $217,511.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,081,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
