Mizuho Cuts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $229.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $250.00 to $229.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IQV. HSBC began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.47.

NYSE:IQV opened at $197.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.87. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

