Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $61.51. 1,822,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,767. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

