Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.33.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

