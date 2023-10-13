MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Boosted by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,735,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,157,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after purchasing an additional 248,133 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,984 shares of company stock worth $64,365,297 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.31.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded down $9.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,661. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.84. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.87 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

