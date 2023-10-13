MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $416.31.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $364.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of -105.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,984 shares of company stock worth $64,365,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

