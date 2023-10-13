MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDB. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $416.31.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $364.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of -105.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $43,844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at $71,357,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,984 shares of company stock valued at $64,365,297. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. abrdn plc boosted its position in MongoDB by 79.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $7,433,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $7,302,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

