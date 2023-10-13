Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.21

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 362135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monro in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Monro Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Monro’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $350,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,609.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,612,000 after buying an additional 50,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,017,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,106,000 after buying an additional 79,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,850,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monro by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,045,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also

