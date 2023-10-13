Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 10,774 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. SPS Commerce comprises 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.12% of SPS Commerce worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,183. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 101.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.58 and a 52 week high of $196.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

