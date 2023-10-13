Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for 1.8% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGV stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,638. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

