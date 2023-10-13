Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 18,666 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. 245,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,212. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

