Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the period. Verona Pharma accounts for approximately 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Verona Pharma worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 110.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,033 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,127,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 251,903 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,347,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $18,901,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 524,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 163,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 19,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $52,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,966,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 50,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,902,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 19,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $52,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,966,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,799. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 3.2 %

VRNA stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. 79,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,974. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 26.29 and a current ratio of 26.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 11th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

