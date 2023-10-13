Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $10.75 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors comprises about 2.1% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Clean Harbors worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 8,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $228,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE:CLH traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.46. The stock had a trading volume of 26,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,968. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $178.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

