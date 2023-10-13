Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,351 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AAON by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 604.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 453,103 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AAON by 81.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 344,398 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AAON by 1,254.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after purchasing an additional 320,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 6,461.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,541,000 after buying an additional 268,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $71.39.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $30,085.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

