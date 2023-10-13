Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,605 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $39.28. 106,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

