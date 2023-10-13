Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Helen of Troy worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $230,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $1,123,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $111.83. 44,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,228. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $143.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average of $109.38.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.24 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

