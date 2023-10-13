Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $6.34 Million Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Green Plains makes up 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Green Plains worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPRE. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Green Plains by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,296. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.94). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $857.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

