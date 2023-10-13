Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries makes up 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Chart Industries worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after buying an additional 96,890 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,356,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 33,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000.

GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.73.

NYSE:GTLS traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.07. 61,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,633. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -348.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day moving average of $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

