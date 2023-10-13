Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $8.55 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric comprises 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Portland General Electric worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,612,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,766 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after buying an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 927.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,568,000 after buying an additional 876,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $41.87. 82,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,311. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Get Our Latest Report on POR

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.