Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 64,089 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $855,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 334.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $162.07. 190,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.85. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $164.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.11.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

