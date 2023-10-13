Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,830 shares during the period. STAG Industrial accounts for 1.1% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of STAG Industrial worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $59,209,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,612,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,565,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.33. 113,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 134.86%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

