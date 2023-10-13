Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHLS. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 626,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

