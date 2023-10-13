Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 21,142 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,142 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 774,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.