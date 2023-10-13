Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Nextracker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $154,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nextracker by 116.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after buying an additional 646,265 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $42,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth $42,403,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $29,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

Nextracker Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NXT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. 247,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,540. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.69 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

