Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Chord Energy accounts for 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Chord Energy worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chord Energy by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,579,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after buying an additional 349,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Chord Energy by 689.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 381,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,402,000 after buying an additional 333,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,399,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,098 shares in the company, valued at $35,483,736.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,399,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $3,385,953 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRD. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.89.

Chord Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $5.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.26. 152,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.90. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.30 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

