Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Replimune Group worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after purchasing an additional 430,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,966,000 after buying an additional 611,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,810 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 620,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 89,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 18,600 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $372,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,358 shares of company stock valued at $507,400 over the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Replimune Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of REPL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.95. 61,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.66. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $29.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

