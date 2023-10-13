Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,212 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 71,081 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial comprises 2.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Wintrust Financial worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.89. 115,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,726. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

