Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 18,718 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,718 shares during the quarter. TEGNA makes up about 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of TEGNA worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 641.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

TGNA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 191,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,141. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $497,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,768.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

