Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 20,351 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,351 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Cactus worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cactus news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $94,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Bender sold 19,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,066,071.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,791 shares of company stock worth $16,614,715. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Trading Up 2.3 %

WHD traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. 26,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.02. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.