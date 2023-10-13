Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 7,838 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Extreme Networks worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 854.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 139,192 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.1% in the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 20,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 775.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 123,463 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 5.5 %

EXTR traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. 413,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

