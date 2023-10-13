Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,408 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.83.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $12.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,831. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.50. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $357.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

