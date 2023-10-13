Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Albany International makes up 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Albany International worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 42.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIN. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Albany International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,321. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $115.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.56 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Albany International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $390,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.