Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JD. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JD.com

JD.com Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of JD stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of JD.com by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,130,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,871,000 after purchasing an additional 670,437 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in JD.com by 1,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 182,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.