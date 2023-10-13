Morgan Stanley Trims Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Target Price to $64.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LVS. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Shares of LVS traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 349,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,493. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 645.57, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after buying an additional 330,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,567,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,906,000 after buying an additional 325,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $482,068,000 after acquiring an additional 666,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

