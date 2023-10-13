Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives $61.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96. Morphic has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $63.08.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. Research analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $205,172.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Morphic by 2.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,930,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,210,000 after acquiring an additional 147,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,590,000 after acquiring an additional 488,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Morphic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Morphic by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,489,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,076,000 after purchasing an additional 359,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 124,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

