Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

Oct 13th, 2023

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 200,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

Shares of MPVDF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

