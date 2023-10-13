MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,949 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.12% of MP Materials worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MP Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MP Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 16.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities upgraded MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MP

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.