MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of MSCI worth $42,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MSCI by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after buying an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in MSCI by 19,390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,927,000 after buying an additional 860,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in MSCI by 1,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,289,000 after buying an additional 318,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Argus began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.07.

MSCI Trading Down 0.5 %

MSCI stock opened at $520.64 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

