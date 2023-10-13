MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Short Interest Up 598.6% in September

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, an increase of 598.6% from the September 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 15.1 %

LIFW opened at $2.78 on Friday. MSP Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 29.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

In other news, insider Frank Carlos Quesada bought 274,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,510,987.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 280,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.