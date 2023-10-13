MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Short Interest Update

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, an increase of 598.6% from the September 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 15.1 %

NASDAQ:LIFW opened at $2.78 on Friday. MSP Recovery has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at MSP Recovery

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Frank Carlos Quesada acquired 274,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,510,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.