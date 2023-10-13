MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Gap Down to $3.28

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $2.64. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 240,008 shares traded.

MSP Recovery Trading Down 45.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Frank Carlos Quesada purchased 274,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,510,987.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

