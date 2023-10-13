M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.78.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $123.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 72,308 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after buying an additional 92,288 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

