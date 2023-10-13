MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTY. TD Securities boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.86.
MTY Food Group Stock Down 4.7 %
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.90 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.9071877 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
