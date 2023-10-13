MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$71.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTY. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.86.

TSE:MTY opened at C$51.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$51.81 and a 52-week high of C$73.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.06.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.90 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.9071877 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

