MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$62.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$69.50 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$69.86.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 4.7 %

MTY opened at C$51.95 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$51.81 and a one year high of C$73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$61.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.48. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of C$298.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.9071877 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

